Downtown Sioux Falls names annual award winners

Feb. 21, 2020

Signature projects and a longtime CEO were the winners of the annual awards this year from Downtown Sioux Falls Inc.

The organization awarded Bill Baker its Spirit of Downtown award. The longtime CEO of The First National Bank in Sioux Falls retired in December 2019.

The Steve Metli Visionary Award was given to SculptureWalk’s “Arc of Dreams.”

The Carole Pagones Vitality Award was given to Levitt Shell Sioux Falls.

The awards were presented as part of the organization’s annual meeting, where the following board members also were named:

Addie Graham-Kramer, The Event Company.

Ann Metli, CorTrust Bank.

Erik Gaikowski, AARP SD.

Jake Quasney, Lloyd Cos.

The board chair for the coming year is Derek Ohme from The First National Bank in Sioux Falls.