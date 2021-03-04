Downtown soapery opens Saturday with door prizes, Indian tacos

0 shares Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

March 4, 2021

A new store bringing homemade goods and indigenous culture to downtown Sioux Falls will host its grand opening Saturday.

Sweetgrass Soapery and All Walks Trading Co. will be open in its new location at 319 N. Main Ave., just south of Sixth Street.

Owner Miranda Kolze is working this week to put the finishing touches on the new retail space, a change of pace from her usual setup of selling her locally sourced homemade soaps at farmers markets.

All Walks Trading Co. will offer items from a number of other local vendors, including honey, candles, beaded jewelry, leather-bound journals and star quilts. And while Kolze is ready for the grand opening, she said there’s much more merchandise to come.

Kolze has a three-year lease in the building, but she’s hoping the store is around for much longer than that.

“There’s so much potential with this space, and we know so many talented people,” she said. “I think it’s going to be fun.”

For the grand opening, Kolze said she’s hoping to have some door prizes available for customers. Shoppers also can pick up an Indian taco from Watecha Bowl, and for every $10 spent in Sweetgrass Soapery, they’ll get $1 off their food order.

Hours will be 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.