Oct. 2, 2020

More than two dozen businesses and artists will participate tonight in the semiannual Art & Wine Walk downtown, with precautions being taken related to the pandemic.

Artists will be at work from 5 to 8 p.m. for visitors to view while tasting a variety of wine.

The event’s COVID-19 precautions include masked wine servers, sanitizing stations and free masks for visitors at several locations. Some businesses will require masks for entry. Wine samples are available at any wine-serving location with the purchase of a $20 punch card to taste 10 wine samples. Individual glasses can be purchased for $5.

Meeting local artists and viewing the art is free. There will be painters, sculptors, musicians, photographers, woodworkers, jewelry makers and more.

For a list of participating locations, click here.