Downtown trolley starting up for the season

June 4, 2020

Here’s some good news as the week wraps up: The downtown trolley is ready for the summer.

The trolley makes a loop from Falls Park in the north, down Main Avenue to the Washington Pavilion and back up Phillips Avenue to Falls Park. Each loop takes 25 to 30 minutes.

The route has been changed this year because of construction on the Eighth Street bridge, so it won’t include a stop at 8th & Railroad Center.

Download the DTSF Trolley Map here.

Riding the trolley is free, and donations are accepted.

It will run June 5 through Aug. 30 at the following times:

Tuesday through Thursday, noon to 6 p.m.

Friday and Saturday, noon to 8 p.m.

Sunday, noon to 6 p.m.

Stellar Limousine, which runs the trolley, is implementing precautions for COVID-19. Some seating areas will be closed, and the trolley will be limited to nine riders, including children, at any given time to allow for distancing.

Riders are strongly recommended to wear masks.

The trolley also added sanitation stations and will be cleaning high-touch areas frequently.

The downtown trolley is a partnership among Downtown Sioux Falls Inc., the city of Sioux Falls, Stellar Limousine and sponsors Sanford Health, Lewis Drug, Marsh & McLennan Agency, Great Plains Brokerage and Sanford Health Plan.