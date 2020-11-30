Downtown vibe meets south Sioux Falls amenities in magnificent modern home

59 shares Share

Nov. 30, 2020

This paid Executive Home is sponsored by Greta Bruggeman of Hegg Realtors.

The history and craftsmanship of downtown Sioux Falls blend with modern, family-friendly Grand Prairie living in this incredibly crafted custom home.

Located at 105 E. 77th St., this 1.5-story home offers four bedrooms, four baths and an incredibly unique design.

“If you love the look and feel of downtown living but want a neighborhood feel where pools and a playground are just steps away, this absolutely is the home for you,” said listing agent Greta Bruggeman of Hegg Realtors.

Using reclaimed wood and historical features from the downtown Sioux Falls 8th & Railroad Center and The Frank Building, this home blends timeless craftsmanship with modern design.

“It’s mesmerizing,” Bruggeman said. “It has such a clean, open feel, with one-of-a-kind touches everywhere you look.”

The main level draws you in with soaring 20-foot ceilings, while a gorgeous kitchen features stainless steel appliances, a gas cooktop, dual ovens and an incredible quartz island.

“The main-level living space is beautiful,” Bruggeman added.

The owner’s suite delivers an amazing walk-in closet and en-suite bath with dual vanities and a walk-in tile shower.

“And a spacious laundry and drop zone complete the main-floor living space,” Bruggeman said.

The upper level hosts two bedrooms, a full bath and a lovely loft area.

The lower level features a huge family room, fourth bedroom and additional bath.

“This has a downtown-loft feel, but with all the space a household needs,” Bruggeman said. “And you’ll love entertaining here too.”

An expansive deck allows plenty of room for dining out and enjoying the peaceful landscape.

And then there are all the extras that come with living in the Grand Prairie neighborhood.

“You’ll love the two swimming pools, hot tub and fitness room that are yours to use with none of the upkeep,” Bruggeman said.

“Plus a full clubhouse and playground allow your neighbors to easily become your friends. It’s a wonderful opportunity to make a one-of-a-kind house your own in a setting you’ll absolutely love.”

This home will host an open house from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 6.

This Executive Home is listed for $649,900. For information or a private showing, contact Greta Bruggeman at 605-838-8396.