Downtown’s newest pizza is ready: New York-style by slice or whole pie

Dec. 3, 2020

After a weeklong test run of pizza by the slice, the new Pizza Cheeks is taking orders for whole pies.

The New York-style pizza window from the owners of Bread & Circus Sandwich Kitchen is tucked inside The Hello Hi, a new cocktail lounge in downtown Sioux Falls.

The menu features six specialty pies and a build-your-own option. They come in one size: an 18-inch crust that’s a two-day fermented dough made daily in-house. There’s a gluten-free cauliflower crust too.

Additions include house and Caesar salads, a meatball sharable plate and focaccia sticks.

The menu isn’t large because “it’s a pretty tight kitchen space,” co-owner Barry Putzke said. “There are no burners and no fryers, but the oven is super versatile and will allow us to do some extra things. … We also want to keep it simple and do the things we’re going to do and do them right.”

The build-your-own option offers seven sauce choices: house red sauce, Gochu red sauce, house ranch, house pesto, chili garlic oil, herbed ricotta or chorizo bolognese. Meat options range from traditional pepperoni and Canadian bacon to char siu pork belly and roasted chicken thigh. Toppings can be different on each half of the pizza.

The full menu is available from 4 to 10 p.m. daily, and pizza by the slice is served from opening “until we run out of pizza or just decide to close it down,” Putzke said.

Four options are always available by the slice: cheese, pepperoni, a rotating vegetarian choice and a rotating specialty choice. The slices are reheated in a quick toaster oven as they’re ordered.

Customers 21 or older can eat in the bar, and enjoy a signature cocktail or a beer.

For takeout, Putzke recommends ordering online, which provides a scheduled pickup time, and then parking along Mall Avenue in the 15-minute spots and using the back door to the bar, which is at 120 S. Phillips Ave. Masks are required for entry. Third-party delivery is available with the fee based on distance.

And here’s an off-the-wall trivia note to wrap this up:

As co-owner/executive chef Jordan Taylor and chef de cuisine Michael Charpentier were testing out the Swedish-made oven the past few weeks, they tried baking the pizzas at different temperatures, ranging from 600 to 700 degrees.

“We were happy at 600, and just to keep it as local as possible, we cook it at 605,” Putzke said.