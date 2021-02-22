Dream acreage offers more than 6 acres just minutes from Sioux Falls

0 shares Share

Feb. 22, 2021

Amy Stockberger Real Estate

Embrace country living at its finest while still just minutes from Sioux Falls.

Located on more than six acres, this four-bedroom, three-bath split foyer home is located at 27829 481st Ave., north of Canton.

“This entire property has been impeccably cared for and will give you ample room to escape city life while still living minutes away from it,” listing agent Amy Stockberger said.

A fabulous kitchen offers generous counter space, a plethora of cabinets and an open design leading to a sizable dining room.

Sliders take you to a huge double deck, “where you’ll savor both sunrise and sunset views,” Stockberger said.

“And inside, there’s a great space to unwind and relax in the sun-filled living room.”

Working from home becomes a breeze thanks to a spacious office and large closet.

“And you will love the oversized master suite, which includes two closets,” Stockberger said.

A convenient main-floor laundry and updated second bedroom and bath complete the main level.

“The lower level is spacious,” Stockberger added. “You’ll find two additional bedrooms and another full bathroom.”

And then there’s the rest of the acreage.

A dream oversized 30-by-30 garage includes epoxy floors, a drain and an additional 25-by-40 shed.



And a 35-by-57 barn offers even more space.

“You’ll also find a steel roof on the house and garage, and a property filled with mature tree groves and plenty of room to escape into country living,” Stockberger said.

“And, at the same time, you’re minutes from both Sioux Falls and Canton on an oil road. It’s really the best of both lifestyles.”

This Executive Home is listed for $499,900. To learn more, contact Amy Stockberger at amy@amystockberger.com or 605-731-9597.