DTSF launches assistance program as stores close, limit hours

March 19, 2020

The Downtown Sioux Falls Inc. organization has launched a financial aid program for downtown businesses impacted by COVID-19, as some retailers are beginning to close or reduce hours in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Businesses in the downtown area are eligible for $1,000 in assistance in both March and April. The payments are subject to fund availability and come from an existing DTSF economic development fund that was established more than two decades ago with contributions from banks and other partners in the community.

“This financial aid is a grant our members can use however they see fit to get through the economic crisis,” the downtown organization said in a statement.

The first deadline is noon March 23. The second deadline for financial aid will be noon April 20.

To begin the process, complete this worksheet — Economic Injury Worksheet – 051410 — and email it to info@dtsf.com and tell DTSF the answer to the following question: Assuming COVID-19 is not a threat in 90 days, do you expect your business to be in full operation by the end of summer?

DTSF also produced a podcast this week with more information for both businesses and the public. You can listen to it here:

Here are updates from other business including those that largely will be closed.

Zandbroz Variety

Zandbroz Variety will close March 19 and will “reopen again when authorities deem it safe to do so,” the store said in a statement.

Carryout services will be available from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Call 605-331-5137 or email carryout@zandbroz.com. Owner Jeff Danz said there are plenty of books, games and puzzles to help with cabin fever.

M.B. Haskett

M.B. Haskett has closed for the foreseeable future.

“Our operation is fully dependent on gathering our community to interact socially and joyfully, to share in each other’s presence,” the restaurant said in a statement. “Social gathering is this disease’s greatest weapon to hurt us.”

Oshima Sushi Japanese Cuisine

The downtown restaurant announced March 19 that it’s closed until further notice.

Carpenter Bar and The Treasury at Hotel on Phillips

The downtown bars announced March 17 that they will be closed for the next 14 days.

“The safety of our employees and customers is of the utmost concern to us every day and even more so right now. And because of this unprecedented situation surrounding the coronavirus and the recommendations made by our government, we feel that our establishment is really not the best place to host and serve guests right now. For the next 14 days, we’re going to lock the doors, hunker down at home, continue to assess this ever-changing situation and plan for brighter days ahead. Thank you, to everyone. We love you all and wish you good health. See you soon!”

Lucky’s Bar

The downtown bar is closed and hopes to reopen at 3 p.m. April 1.

“We feel it’s the responsible thing to do for our employees and customers.”

Paramount Cocktails & Food

The restaurant group that owns Paramount Cocktails & Food has closed the business until further notice.

“We look forward to reopening soon with great live music on Fridays and Saturdays.”

PAve

As of March 18, the downtown bar and restaurant is closed for 14 days.

“Many people have asked us since we opened, ‘What is the meaning behind the “I Love You” sign on your patio?’ Until this moment, we’ve never discussed it with the public. The simple truth is that love drives us. We love our community. We love our customers. And most of all, we love our staff, our families and Sioux Falls. At the end of the day, the meaning of the sign was meant to be interpreted in any way that would make YOU smile, think and enjoy it. We feel that people don’t say, nor hear, the words ‘I Love You’ enough. The sign is meant to represent all of us, especially during these challenging times.

“So because we love you, we want to do our part in helping everyone stay as safe and healthy as possible. At 12 a.m. tonight, we will be shutting our doors to the public for the recommended 14 days.

“We hope to see you all again in the very near future for many more fun-filled times to come. Just remember during these next couple weeks to tell your loved ones that you love them because in the end that’s all that matters.

“Until we see you again, stay safe and healthy!”

Wileys

The downtown bar announced March 19 that it is closed until April 1.

“In the best interest of the community and for our employees’ well-being we have decided to close until April 1. Your safety and health is our No. 1 priority, and we will do everything we can in order to keep our amazing city safe and healthy. If you need any additional information email us at info@wileysbar.com.”