Early birds get to enjoy doughnut shop’s opening day

Rosemary McCoy
2 mins ago

Jan. 22, 2021

Three-and-a-half hours after Mr. Donuts opened today for the first time, the doughnuts were gone.

That’s 2,500 doughnuts, co-owner Kim Ueng said.

Ueng said he plans to make twice as many for Saturday and Sunday.

The locally owned bakery that’s part of a national franchise is in the former Taco John’s at 1100 S. Minnesota Ave.

A steady stream of cars took advantage of the drive-thru window Friday morning.

Inside, a half-dozen workers boxed up orders from the case, which was filled with raised and cake doughnuts, specialties like long johns and bear claws, bagels, croissants and the signature Texas kolache. That’s a cheddar sausage wrapped in sweet dough and fried.

Hours are 5 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily.

Mr. Donuts prepares for next week’s opening

