East-side boutique owner seeks buyer

Feb. 7, 2020

This paid piece is sponsored by Dawley Farm Village.

If you’re thinking of getting into the boutique business, this could be an opportunity for you.

Julie Fischbach is selling the franchise rights to her Mainstream Boutique location in the Dawley Farm Village development.

“I cannot wait to see the new owner who decides to come in and purchase this location from me,” she said.

“It’s a great opportunity for the right person.”

Fischbach opened the store more than four years ago. But she also tripled the size of her store in Aberdeen and is “needed there 100 percent of my time,” she said.

“I really want to see an exceptional person who is motivated and wants to come in and take charge and take care of all the customers we have built at this location and continue what we have going on at the Dawley Farm Village boutique.”

Fischbach also has a store in Brookings. She lives near Aberdeen.

“I can’t continue down this road,” she said. “I need to lay off some of my plate.”

Mainstream Boutique is a franchise, but each location is independently owned and operated. Owners select their own merchandise and design the store themselves but can receive support from the company as needed.

The Dawley location is a well-performing store, she said.

“It’s a beautiful store in a great location,” she said. “Ulta literally just opened across the street and on the other side is a brand-new building being leased, so the growth of this area is tremendous. I absolutely love it. I just see lots of opportunity for Dawley Farm Village in the future. But I have to slow down and do what’s best for me and stay local.”

Interested buyers can reach Fischbach at Jfischbach@mainstreamboutique.com.