East-side climbing, fitness business to open in phases starting soon

Oct. 12, 2020

The long-anticipated Frontier Climbing & Fitness is almost ready to open.

The business at 5045 E. Grant St. plans to open the fitness side of the operation either later this week or next.

It used to be called Pure Fitness and was located not far away off Arrowhead Parkway in the retail center that once housed Shopko. It closed in late September for the move.

“We will be getting new equipment in November. We just didn’t want to stay closed too long,” said Mekenna Randall, assistant manager for the entire facility.

“It’s a brand-new space from the ground up, so that’s new and exciting.”

The Frontier facility is divided into multiple areas: a 24-hour circuit training side, a gym with cardio and strength training equipment plus weights and the Frontier Performance side, which will include CrossFit classes to start and likely add more classes in the future.

The climbing side is “huge,” Randall said, with the tallest wall approaching 45 feet and “all types of climbing” offered, including lead and rope climbing along with bouldering. There’s also a separate kids climbing wall.

The building will include space for parties or events that will open in the future.

The plan is to have the climbing area open by the end of the year. Since the concept was first announced in 2018, it has generated a lot of interest.

“I’m grateful for all of the excitement about it,” Randall said. “We’re so excited to get everybody inside. We get a lot of people reaching out asking when we’re going to be open.”

There will be multiple membership options coming, and visitors also will be able to buy day passes. Frontier is in the process of hiring for all positions on both the climbing and fitness sides of the business. For information or to apply, email aaron@frontierclimbing.com.