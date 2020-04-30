East-side shopping made easy: Here’s how to shop while staying safe

0 shares Share

April 30, 2020

This paid piece is sponsored by Dawley Farm Village.

Ready to get out, enjoy the weather, and do some shopping? You might be surprised by how many options are waiting for you on the east side.

Take a look at all the ways you can spend some time and stay safe at Dawley Farm Village.

Curbside meets convenience

There are many retailers at Dawley Farm Village offering curbside service, including some you might not expect.

Kohl’s will bring purchases you order online right to your vehicle.

Kidtopia isn’t allowing customers in the store for now but also will bring your purchases curbside or deliver them if you spend at least $25.

And, of course, Target continues offering drive-up services.

There’s also a handy new addition – this board that’s updated daily to show whether popular items are in stock before you even need to walk inside.

Open, with some changes

You still can shop at Dollar Tree. Just stay 6 feet apart from other shoppers, including while waiting in line.

Ashley Furniture is open too, so those house projects you’ve envisioned while staying home can start. The store asks you to limit it to two shoppers per household and not to shop if you are experiencing symptoms.

Your pets are covered. PetSmart is open and asks you to physically distance inside.

Or you can order online, and an employee will bring the merchandise right to your vehicle.

Other retailers open include Verizon, which also is offering delivery.

GNC is open and asks you not to touch merchandise but have an associate help.

And you can even get a haircut at Supercuts if you call first. You’re asked to wear a mask.

Food and beverage choices

It’s also easy to grab something to eat or drink at Dawley Farms.

Coffea Roasterie is open for to-go orders and asks you to limit occupancy to 10 people.

Buffalo Wild Wings has lots of new parking spaces designated for carryout orders. You can even just text on arrival.

Subway is open for to-go or curbside orders, with a limit of 10 or fewer inside at once and distancing markers in line.

And you can even get dessert at CherryBerry, where guests are provided gloves for making their create-your-own frozen yogurt desserts. Don’t want to go in? You can call in an order, and an employee will bring it outside.

Of course, things are constantly changing, so check back at dawleyfarms.com and on our Facebook page for ongoing updates.