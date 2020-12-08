Eat pizza, then play for free thanks to new GreatLIFE, Pizza Ranch benefit

0 shares Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

Dec. 8, 2020

This paid piece is sponsored by GreatLIFE Golf & Fitness.

Your family’s next visit to Pizza Ranch just got more fun – and more affordable.

GreatLIFE Golf & Fitness members will receive a free $5 Fun Zone card with the purchase of a buffet.

Whether you’re a fan of County Fair in Brandon, a Sioux Falls location loyalist or a guest in Tea, the same great offer applies.

“We know GreatLIFE is very family-oriented, and so is Pizza Ranch,” said Aaron Hansen, co-franchisee of the locations in Brandon and on East 10th Street in Sioux Falls.

“We want to be a big partner in community involvement, and we thought this would be a nice addition for people to bring their kids out and let them play.”

Each Pizza Ranch Fun Zone has its own unique feel, so you can change up your experience by visiting several.

In Brandon, County Fair even has inflatables and a climbing play land in addition to a huge redemption wall, claw machine and tons of games.

The east-side Sioux Falls Fun Zone just opened a year ago and has all the latest games and a redemption counter.

And the newly renovated and recently reopened west-side Pizza Ranch at 41st Street and Kiwanis Avenue has a Fun Zone with 40 brand-new games plus a much larger redemption center packed with prizes.

“GreatLIFE is an organization that provides benefits to its members beyond golf, fitness and healthy lifestyles,” said Pizza Ranch co-franchisee Todd Pharis, who has the restaurants on 41st Street and in Tea.

“GreatLIFE is about having fun, and we thought it would be a great idea to partner with them. I see it as a real win-win-situation.”

The GreatLIFE member benefit has already started, so stop in today – or definitely over holiday break – to start having fun for free.

“Our whole mission revolves around providing ways for families to spend more time together,” GreatLIFE president Nick Ovenden said. “So we love the idea that when they go to Pizza Ranch, they can have some extra fun for free in the arcade thanks to this new partnership.”

There are so many GreatLIFE member benefits that you might find you don’t even know all of them! Click here to take a look to make sure you’re saving all you can and taking full advantage of your membership.