Feb. 19, 2021

The annual circus from the El Riad Shrine has been canceled for the second year in a row.

The organization has made adjustments to many of its events because of the pandemic but decided to cancel the circus.

The decision affects circuses in Sioux Falls, Chamberlain, Mitchell, Yankton and Winner, S.D., and Windom, Minn.

The Sioux Falls circus typically is held in April and benefits the El Riad Shrine. The first one was held 80 years ago.