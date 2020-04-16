EmBe announces Tribute to Women nominees

- Retail
April 16, 2020
Fifty women and men have been nominated for EmBe’s 47th Tribute to Women awards.
This year’s awards ceremony will be held virtually in a Facebook Live broadcast at 7 p.m. May 19.
Tribute to Women is the longest-standing award honoring the achievements of women in the region.
“Tribute uniquely celebrates the work people do to empower our community. Since its founding by Sylvia Henkin in the 1970s, more than 328 people have been honored by their peers. It is a perfect time to honor the work of women as our community comes together to fight the coronavirus pandemic,” said Anne Rieck McFarland, EmBe interim CEO.
The following people have been recognized by their peers for their outstanding achievements:
