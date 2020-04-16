EmBe announces Tribute to Women nominees

April 16, 2020

Fifty women and men have been nominated for EmBe’s 47th Tribute to Women awards.

This year’s awards ceremony will be held virtually in a Facebook Live broadcast at 7 p.m. May 19.

Tribute to Women is the longest-standing award honoring the achievements of women in the region.

“Tribute uniquely celebrates the work people do to empower our community. Since its founding by Sylvia Henkin in the 1970s, more than 328 people have been honored by their peers. It is a perfect time to honor the work of women as our community comes together to fight the coronavirus pandemic,” said Anne Rieck McFarland, EmBe interim CEO.

The following people have been recognized by their peers for their outstanding achievements:

Banking and Finance

Mandy Cooper, Central Payments

Dawn Duerksen, Citibank

April Meyerink, Black Hills Federal Credit Union

Business Achievement

Kim Erickson, Continuity Business Services

Agatha Johnson, Prosperity Wealth Management

Jessica Kerher Ligtenberg, Serendipitous Events and The Dutch Inn

Tori Marco, Continuity Business Services

Paige Pearson Meyer, Midco

Tracy Saathoff, Lawrence & Schiller

Valerie Sampson, The Sampson House

Rebecca Wimmer, Boys & Girls Clubs of the Sioux Empire

Community Service