EmBe announces Tribute to Women nominees

Staff
18 mins ago

April 16, 2020

Fifty women and men have been nominated for EmBe’s 47th Tribute to Women awards.

This year’s awards ceremony will be held virtually in a Facebook Live broadcast at 7 p.m. May 19.

Tribute to Women is the longest-standing award honoring the achievements of women in the region.

“Tribute uniquely celebrates the work people do to empower our community. Since its founding by Sylvia Henkin in the 1970s, more than 328 people have been honored by their peers. It is a perfect time to honor the work of women as our community comes together to fight the coronavirus pandemic,” said Anne Rieck McFarland, EmBe interim CEO.

The following people have been recognized by their peers for their outstanding achievements:

Banking and Finance

  • Mandy Cooper, Central Payments
  • Dawn Duerksen, Citibank
  • April Meyerink, Black Hills Federal Credit Union

Business Achievement

  • Kim Erickson, Continuity Business Services
  • Agatha Johnson, Prosperity Wealth Management
  • Jessica Kerher Ligtenberg, Serendipitous Events and The Dutch Inn
  • Tori Marco, Continuity Business Services
  • Paige Pearson Meyer, Midco
  • Tracy Saathoff, Lawrence & Schiller
  • Valerie Sampson, The Sampson House
  • Rebecca Wimmer, Boys & Girls Clubs of the Sioux Empire

Community Service

  • Linda Beck, Cherub’s Closet
  • Tatiana Chance, Help 4 Huhas
  • Holly Hintz, Joyful Journeys
  • Jennifer Kirby, Levitt at the Falls, community volunteer
  • Micki Lundin, Avera Health
  • Kristin Hoefert-Redlinger, Northwestern Mutual
  • Nancee Sturdevant, community advocate
  • Christine Tesch, University of South Dakota Nursing
  • Lou Vogt, Family Connection

EmBeliever (open to women, men and organizations)

  • Dr. Ashley Briggs, Sanford Health, Obstetrics and Gynecology
  • Catherine Dekkenga, JLG Architects
  • Brooke Fossell, Sanford Health and Brooke Fossell Yoga
  • Aaron Gamewell, SBS CyberSecurity
  • Wendy Jensen, Sanford Health Children’s Hospital
  • Brenda Kibbe, Citibank
  • Thomas Otten, Avera McKennan Hospital & University Health Center
  • Chris Schenkel, Northwestern Mutual

Government and Law

  • Jill Franken, City of Sioux Falls
  • Deb Soholt, state senator, Influential SHE
  • Jill Winninger, Sioux Falls Police Department

Health Care and STEM

  • Jyoti Angal, Avera McKennan Hospital & University Health Center
  • Dr. Bonnie Bunch, Sanford Health Children’s Hospital
  • Deanne Donaway, Modern Day Health Care
  • Laurie Landeen, Sanford Health Women’s Obstetrics and Gynecology
  • Mary Nettleman, University of South Dakota Sanford School of Medicine

Humanities and Education

  • Nancy Halverson, Levitt at the Falls
  • Laura Smith-Hill, Lutheran Social Services
  • Wendy Otheim, Brookings School District
  • Margaret Pennock, Association of General Contractors
  • Andrea Siebenborn, Sioux Falls School District at Whittier Middle Schoolpage2image43281088

Sylvia Henkin Mentoring Award

  • Shelly Johnson, Montgomery’s
  • Nedra Larson, Omnitech
  • Mary Sand, Avera Health
  • Lynn Thomas, Sanford Health

Young Woman of Achievement

  • Amberly Austad, Lemonly
  • Del’Inkka Beaudion, Swamp Daddy’s Cajun Kitchen
  • Irina Kleinsasser, Wii Trucking and Fresh Farms Fruit Truck
  • Rebecca Ponnezhan, Avera Health
  • Katie Krantz, VanDeWalle Architects

     

