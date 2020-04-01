EmBe to begin search for new CEO

0 shares Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

April 1, 2020

Nonprofit organization EmBe will be starting the search for a new CEO just 18 months after hiring leader Karen Lundquist.

“Although we regret Karen’s departure, we have confidence in our senior leadership and the vision of our board to continue to deliver on our mission and the foundation we have built since 1921,” board president Alex Halbach said in a statement. “With a clear plan for interim leadership, our programming will continue to evolve to meet community need.”

The board has appointed Anne Rieck McFarland as interim CEO. McFarland previously served as the CEO of LifeScape.

Lundquist was named CEO in October 2018. She previously served as chief communications officer for the Amputee Coalition of America. Before that, she spent 16 years as director of communications for Ottobock North America, a provider of prosthetics and orthotics.

EmBe pointed out that its mission of empowering women and families is as relevant as ever.

“At this time, EmBe is meeting childcare needs for those critical to the pandemic fight, both at EmBe facilities and in partnership with collaborators off-site,” the organization said. “In the days and week ahead, EmBe is anticipating increased need for interview coaching, suiting and job acquisition and retention support in the coming weeks. Developing remote options and preparing volunteers and staff to handle an influx is one of EmBe’s top priorities. EmBe will follow the lead of Dress for Success Worldwide in meeting these needs.