Emerging insurance leader relocated to Sioux Falls for career growth

0 shares Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

April 21, 2020

This week’s Up-and-Comer is Katie Griffin, client manager and team lead, PC, at Holmes Murphy.

Name: Katie Griffin

Age: 26

Hometown: Hinton, Iowa

What brought you to Sioux Falls?

I accepted a promotional opportunity within Holmes Murphy that required relocation to our Sioux Falls office.

What keeps you in Sioux Falls?

We enjoy Sioux Falls’ smaller town feel while still having access to bigger city opportunities and amenities. We especially enjoy exploring downtown, trying the local restaurants and taking advantage of the trail systems.

What’s your favorite thing about your job?

Collaborating with team members and clients. There is always something to learn within the insurance industry; by collaborating with team members and clients, it continually sharpens our expertise, challenges us to think innovatively and become thought leaders.

How did you get connected to your industry?

I attended Drake University in Des Moines, which has a very strong insurance presence. Most of my internships and professional experiences were in the insurance industry. Both of my parents also have had careers in insurance, so I have been exposed to the industry since a young age and am drawn to it because of the way you are able to help protect your clients.

Describe Holmes Murphy in three words.

Entrepreneurial. Passionate. Independent.

What’s your favorite way to give back to your community?

My favorite way of giving back to my community is volunteering my time and actively engaging in outreach programs I am passionate about. For the past few years, I have been heavily involved in The First Tee, Fellowship of Christian Athletes and our church’s youth programs.

What’s one business you’d like to see in Sioux Falls that isn’t here now?

Chick-fil-A, which rumor has it is coming! We also would love something similar to Paws & Pints – a dog park and pub that is opening in Des Moines, which we think would be a huge hit for Sioux Falls!

Where do you see yourself in five years?

Growing within Holmes Murphy and working towards becoming a shareholder.