Emotions, frustrations evident as city shares COVID-19 update

Nov. 2, 2020

The number of COVID-19 patients is straining health care workers, as Mayor Paul TenHaken expressed frustration over the controversy around masking.

On Monday, a line of cars stretched out along Minnesota Avenue where Avera Health has set up a testing center inside the future Silverstar Car Wash — a symbol of the mounting cases that have resulted in approximately 180 hospitalizations between the two largest Sioux Falls hospitals.

“Our hospitals are stretched, more than they ever have been. It’s common for us to be busy. We don’t have the capacity to take care of double the number of people we care for in any given day,” said Dr. Mike Elliott, chief medical officer of Avera McKennan.

“We have got so many critically patients in our hospital, critically ill from COVID as well as other things. We just don’t have enough critical care trained nurses. We don’t have enough intensivists. We don’t have enough people to take care of all these patients that are coming in.”

Health care workers are “bone weary,” he said, “but they’re also frustrated. There’s this horrible disconnect.”

They see people sick and dying in the hospital, and then go into the community where there are large gatherings of people not wearing face coverings, he said.

“These health care providers humble me. The degree of stress these providers sustain is numbing. We are breaking even the strongest. It absolutely rips my heart in half as I witness nurses every day fight bigger and bigger battles to try and keep their patients alive.”

At Sanford Health, 20 percent to 25 percent of hospitalized patients at any given time are there with COVID-19, said Dr. Mike Wilde, vice president and chief medical officer at Sanford USD Medical Center.

“A common theme that we’re seeing as we look at the patients that we serve are not only those affected by COVID but a lot of stress right now,” he said. “There’s a lot of people that are admitted perhaps with an opportunity to take a little better care of themselves but also those that are unfortunately misusing substances during this time … but also just tremendous mental health concerns.”

Health care leaders spoke as Mayor Paul TenHaken announced that he doesn’t plan to support requiring face coverings in Sioux Falls. At its meeting Tuesday, the City Council is scheduled to begin considering a mandate.

“I will continue to be adamant on the importance of facial coverings,” he said. “They can help slow the spread. The science is pretty clear on that. I believe in that.”

He became frustrated when asked how not supporting a mandate reflects on his leadership, pointing to economic gains and social service successes the city has enjoyed this year.

“If people want to say that not mandating masks is a lack of leadership, they don’t understand leadership. There’s a lot of measures that have been taken to ensure the totality of this community stays solid,” he said.

“I as a mayor can only do so much to try and control the behavior of 200,000 people … and quite honestly, I’m done because all you can do is hear the stories of Mike Elliott, and if that doesn’t resonate with people, what can we do? What shall I do? Our city is doing the best we can given the political environment we are in and how politicized this entire pandemic has become and quite honestly how selfish people can be at a time like this. And that’s very disheartening for me to have to say that, but it is a reality we have to face.”

Following the news conference, the mayor planned to do rounds at one of the hospitals to meet with health care workers.

TenHaken also extended his requirement that city employees wear face coverings at work through the end of the year.

“And I would again encourage businesses in our community to consider a similar measure,” he said. “Primarily, I need to protect my workforce and keep them coming back.”

In not supporting a mask mandate, TenHaken pointed to a few factors, including a coalition of medical and business organizations that did not call for a mask mandate last week when promoting mask wearing.

“I’m going to continue relying on our health care partners and the recommendations they make on this to me.”

A mandate also is unenforceable, he said, and “puts our law enforcement in a very challenging situation” in addition to applying only to Sioux Falls.

“Where the problem is is everywhere,” TenHaken said. “A mask mandate in one municipality is a tough thing to say it’s going to be a huge needle mover across the region.”

He also reminded businesses of the city’s SOAR program that was set up to help businesses adapt their processes to operate during the pandemic. To learn more, visit siouxfalls.org/covid19.