Empire Mall announces new director of marketing, business development

0 shares Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

Oct. 15, 2020

James Payer II is the new director of marketing and business development for The Empire Mall.

Payer, a Wagner native, moved to Sioux Falls after graduating from USD and most recently served as director of development for Girl Scouts-Dakota Horizons.

At The Empire Mall, his responsibilities include selling media assets, developing strategic partnerships in areas such as advertising and marketing ventures, directing on-site events, maintaining relationships with the media and community, and overseeing management of guest services.

“I’m thrilled to join The Empire Mall team to lead marketing and business development efforts,” Payer said.

“In my role, I’ll be able to continue to connect with the Sioux Empire community and beyond in an effort to create key partnerships and marketing displays as one of the highlights to your elevated shopping experience.”

Payer has become well-known in the community in recent years largely because of his nonprofit involvement and leadership, which includes serving as a diplomat and in leadership for the Young Professionals Network through the Greater Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce, serving on the board and fundraising for the Sioux Empire United Way and serving on the performing arts and event board for the Washington Pavilion.