Empire Mall food court update: One restaurant opens, another waits

Sept. 28, 2020

Slices of pizza are available once more at The Empire Mall.

Boss’ Pizza and Chicken has opened in the former Villa Italian Kitchen space, which never reopened after the mall closed in March because of the pandemic.

Throughout the day, diners will find slices of cheese, Italian sausage, pepperoni and a daily specialty pizza, owner Jeremy Seefeldt said.

Other unique offerings for the mall location include personal pizzas and ready-to-go chicken dinners.

The food court location opens at 11 a.m. and closes with the mall.

Today, Boss’ is celebrating its 15th anniversary with Customer Appreciation Day and 50 percent off everything on the menu for delivery, dine-in or carryout at all locations. Fifteen percent of sales will be split and donated to Feeding South Dakota and Simon Says Give South Dakota.

In the mall’s food court, Leeann Chin’s remains closed. The Twin Cities-based chain said a decision has not been made on whether to reopen that location. Thirty-five of its 46 sites, mostly in Minnesota, are open and “more are coming soon,” according to its website.