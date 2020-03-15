Empire Mall retailers start adjusting hours

0 shares Share

Several stores at The Empire Mall are reducing their hours in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Justice will start being open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, closing two hours earlier than normal. Sunday hours will continue to be 12 to 6 p.m.

Loft is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, closing two hours earlier than normal. Sunday hours will continue to be 12 to 6 p.m.

Lululemon will be open 12 to 6 p.m. daily beginning March 16.

Soma Intimates will be open 12 to 6 p.m. daily beginning March 15.

Stores are adjusting hours on a case-by-case basis, so it’s recommended to check first to make sure they’re open if you’re unsure. Some also are planning to close earlier tonight, March 15. The Empire Mall has not implemented an overall change at this point.