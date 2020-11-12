Empire Place starts work on two retail centers, announces new tenants

0 shares Share

Nov. 12, 2020

The Empire Place development is adding two retail buildings and a couple of tenants.

Verizon Wireless is moving out of The Empire Mall and into one of the new centers in front of the mall along West 41st Street. The wireless provider previously had a space off the food court.

“We think the new location is going to be extremely convenient for customers,” said Raquel Blount of Lloyd Cos., who represents Empire Place.

“And for other retailers and service providers, Verizon is a great neighbor. We continue to experience a lot of interest in leasing the remaining available space here.”

The second retail building starting construction will include Crumbl Cookies and The Good Feet Store, which offers personalized arch supports designed to alleviate back, hip, knee, leg, ankle and foot pain.

“For a retailer like Good Feet just getting established in Sioux Falls, this is an ideal location,” Blount said. “They will benefit from the customers attracted to Empire Place for places like Chipotle and Chick-fil-A and gain instant visibility that would be hard to duplicate anywhere else.”

Remaining space at Empire Place includes locations ranging from 1,500 to 14,000 square feet.

Tenants will begin finishing their spaces early next year and likely will open in the late spring or early summer, Blount said.

Chipotle is still planning to open this year at Empire Place, with Chick-fil-A and Chase Bank scheduled next year.