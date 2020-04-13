Employees at two Walmart stores test positive for COVID-19

0 shares Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

April 13, 2020

Two separate employees at two Sioux Falls Walmart stores have tested positive for COVID-19 while working during a time they could have transmitted the virus to others.

The state Department of Health reported an employee in the electronics department at Walmart on Arrowhead Parkway in Sioux Falls reported working April 4-7 while able to transmit the virus. The employee worked during these times:

Saturday, April 4 – 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday, April 5 – 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Monday, April 6 – 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Tuesday, April 7 – 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

A separate individual and employee who works as a cashier at Walmart at 85th Street and Minnesota Avenue in Sioux Falls reported working April 4 and 5 while able to transmit the virus. The employee worked during these times:

Saturday, April 4 – 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunday, April 5 – 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Because of the risk of exposure, customers who visited these Walmart locations during the specified dates should monitor for symptoms for 14 days after the date they visited. A CDC screening tool is available at covid.sd.gov, which can help recommend when to call your medical provider if you develop symptoms.