Employees at Walmart, Kum & Go test positive for COVID-19

0 shares Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

An employee at a Sioux Falls Kum & Go and an employee at the Louise Avenue Walmart store have tested positive for COVID-19 during a time the state department of health said they were able to transmit the virus to others.

An employee at the Kum & Go at 1400 N. Cliff Ave. in Sioux Falls reported working on these dates while able to transmit the virus to others:

Thursday, April 9

Friday, April 10

Saturday, April 11

A separate employee at the Walmart at 3209 S. Louise Ave. in Sioux Falls who tested positive for COVID-19 reported working at these times on these dates while able to transmit the virus to others:

Saturday, April 11, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

Sunday, April 12, 10:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m.

Due to the risk of exposure, customers who visited these locations during the specified dates should monitor for symptoms for 14 days after the date they visited.

A CDC screening tool is available at COVID.SD.GOV, which can help recommend when to call your medical provider if you develop symptoms.