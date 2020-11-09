Enjoy a Thanksgiving meal at home from your favorite local restaurants

0 shares Share

Nov. 9, 2020

This paid piece is sponsored by Vanguard Hospitality.

How about having Thanksgiving dinner with your four favorite restaurants all at once?

Vanguard Hospitality has made it happen.

The owners and operators of Grille 26, Minervas, Morrie’s Steakhouse and Turks & Caicos Cabana Grille have put together a four-course meal filled with your favorites – and some new dishes especially for the holiday.

“We wanted to find a way to celebrate with our guests but do so safely, and our team really delivered with this meal,” Vanguard CEO Ken Bashore said.

“While our restaurants will be closed Thanksgiving Day, as you’re dining at home, it will still feel like you’re in not just one of them but hopefully all four. You’ll find these are classic but elevated dishes you’ll easily be able to serve at home no matter who serves as the family chef.”

The Vanguard Thanksgiving meals are designed for two to four people and will be ready for pickup from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Nov. 25 at Turks & Caicos Cabana Grille at 57th Street and Western Avenue.

They will include written instructions for reheating, as well as a QR code that will take you to a video where one of the Vanguard chefs will walk you through the simple preparation steps.

“And we are limited in how meals we’ll be able to prepare, so we ask you to order by Nov. 21,” Bashore said.

“We’re just very excited to share these with our guests and very thankful for the support so many have shown us throughout the year.”

OK, ready for the food?

Here’s what you’ll discover in your holiday meal:

Appetizer course

We know you miss the Minervas salad bar. Vanguard does too — and fear not, it will be back better than ever! But in the meantime, you will start your Thanksgiving meal with the famous Minervas bacon cheddar cheese spread.

Plus, Vanguard will create an amazing charcuterie board, so you and your household can snack away until the rest of your meal is ready – or all weekend long.

Salad course

A reliable crowd-pleaser, the Vanguard garden salad will come with both ranch and Italian vinaigrette dressing.

Bonus: You’ll be taking Breadico bread home to enjoy with it.

Entree options

Here’s the only challenging thing about the Vanguard Thanksgiving dinner: Choosing your entree.

Like the classics? Go with the smoked turkey breast, served with — making its debut and so amazing — Breadico sausage stuffing.

Prefer beef over poultry? You’ll love the beef Wellington served with bordelaise sauce.

Or maybe your tastes run a bit spicier? Add some Mardi Gras flavor to the table with the turducken, with jambalaya, vegetable etouffee and Cajun cream sauce.

The sides

What’s Thanksgiving dinner without lots of side dishes? There were so many choices, but a star of the Morrie’s Steakhouse menu – jalapeno cream corn – easily rose to the top. It might end up dominating your plate.

Or maybe that will go to the white cheddar boursin mashed potatoes, complete with lobster sauce.

Add some color and flavor with glazed organic carrots, and savor the Parmesan bacon brussels sprouts.

Decadent dessert

There are so many directions to go with Thanksgiving dessert, but Vanguard loves cheesecake and knows you do too. So you’ll take home a Vanguard signature cheesecake with not one but two sauces – Grille 26’s famous bananas foster and its strawberry rhubarb.

Yes, it’s a lot. Yes, you’ll have leftovers. But it’s Thanksgiving. And you definitely deserve to skip the cooking and savor the day.

Ready order your Thanksgiving meal? Call 605-271-7500.