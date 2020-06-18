Entertainment businesses provide family fun despite coronavirus adjustments

0 shares Share

June 18, 2020

They were among the last to reopen and potentially have some of the most to mitigate during the COVID-19 pandemic, but entertainment-focused business owners say they’re doing their best to balance fun and physical distancing.

In their first weeks after opening, area arcades and other entertainment-related businesses are making adjustments and emphasizing cleanliness.

But shared surfaces and physical contact are part of the business model, so managers say they’re doing their best in consultation with city and CDC guidelines.

Sky Zone Indoor Trampoline Park has increased daytime cleaning of all high-frequency touch points and the number of sanitizer stations throughout the park, according to its website. It also sprays a disinfectant fog around the entire park daily.

Mask-wearing team members assist customers from behind plexiglass barriers, and maximum capacity has been reduced to 50 percent. In a statement, Sky Zone representatives said they believe guests will experience the same “thrills and excitement” as before despite the changes.

Galaxy Gaming general manager Max Kaftanati said he and his staff have been cleaning the space much more than normal. After every use, gaming stations are disinfected and the amount of time between uses has increased to two hours.

While strangers could play games with each other in virtual reality rooms before, guests now are given the choice to decline playing with somebody they don’t know. UVC light is being used to disinfect the rooms, and parents are asked to not hang around the business if their child is playing.

At Electric Rainbow Arcade, staff members are similarly increasing cleaning, especially at the arcade cabinets. Co-owner Tamara Schroeder said while employees wear masks, the business doesn’t require customers to do so.

Maximum capacity is between 40 to 50 people, though she said it has been relatively quiet since reopening.

Although these businesses are doing everything they can to keep their spaces clean and employees and customers safe, management said they can’t ensure a no-risk environment.





“Just like anywhere else, there is never a guarantee that you can’t contract something, but obviously we’re doing everything we can,” Kaftanati said. “When (customers) come in here, they can know we’re doing everything to keep things clean.”

Schroeder echoed this sentiment, saying that if people are deeply concerned for their safety at Electric Rainbow, they would be better off not coming.

“One of my signs says that we can’t keep things perfectly sanitized,” she said. “It’s your choice to come in here. But we’ve always kept it clean, even before (COVID-19), and now we’re doing it even more.”

But Schroeder said she still wants her customers to feel like Electric Rainbow can provide the same family fun it has in the past.

“We’re still trying to make it somewhere fun for families to enjoy a change of pace,” she said.