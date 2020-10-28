Exceptional home lots offer incomparable setting close to the city

0 shares Share

Executive Home

Build your dream home with all the amenities of city comfort surrounded by incredible scenery at this exclusive new development.

Bridges at Spring Creek offers eight new executive residential lots just five minutes from the Sioux Falls city limits.

“It’s an unbelievable setting for a new home,” said listing agent Dan Hindbjorgen of Hegg Realtors.

“You have all the privacy and views of an acreage, with all the services you’d expect from city living.”

The lots are ready for building, set on a paved, private road with hookups for water, electrical, natural gas and Midco Communications.

“The scenery itself is gorgeous,” Hindbjorgen said. “Spring Creek winds through the property, and residents will be able to enjoy all of it on an exclusive walking trail that goes through a natural wooded setting and includes four charming historic bridges.”

The development is located at 27072 479th Ave., which is a Sioux Falls address. To reach it, go south on Highway 11 and then one mile east on Highway 106 and a quarter mile north.

Lots sizes range from 1.4 to 2.11 acres. Owners will be able to customize their dream home using the builder of their choice. Bridges at Spring Creek maintains covenants and requirements to protect and preserve the beauty and value of the development and each other’s property.

“Opportunities for acreages are increasingly hard to find, and properties like this are essentially nonexistent,” Hindbjorgen said.

“To have an acreage this close to Sioux Falls with the beauty of the natural landscape and creek really creates the perfect backdrop for a new home.”

To learn more about the executive lots at The Bridges at Spring Creek, visit www.bridgesatspringcreek.com or contact Dan Hindbjorgen at 605-338-0060 or DanH@hegg.com.