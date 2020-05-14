0 shares Share

Executive director, heart

JOB SUMMARY

Implement new or updated programs or portions of large scale heart, vascular and nuclear medicine initiatives. Project impact costs, quality, efficiencies and achievement of objectives across departments, often with enterprise-wide impacts. Apply advanced technical and clinical leadership knowledge and experience to solve complex problems which may impact service lines or corporate service or regional entity.

Responsible for the overall direction of heart services and medical sub-specialties at an assigned location. Develop and lead the strategy for the heart, vascular and nuclear medicine service lines in collaboration with enterprise leadership, department chairs, the clinic and medical center.

Develop and foster effective collaboration between health service division leadership and the medical center to ensure an integrated approach to providing services grounded in scientific evidence that meet a patient-centered approach to clinical management.

Collaborate with leaders to develop, measure and improve outcomes management related to patient safety, quality measures, patient and employee satisfaction, physician engagement and satisfaction, and financial indicators, to include cost transformation.

Collaborate with other network, medical center and enterprise leaders, and share financial and regulatory responsibility and accountability for the efficient provision of services.

Develop and foster leadership relationships with physicians to enable an ability to influence implementation of key strategic initiatives by engaging physicians and key stakeholders for optimal success.

Assure the existence of philosophy, goals and objectives for each clinic supervised remain consistent with the overall mission, values and strategic plan of the enterprise.

About Sanford Health:

At Sanford Health, we are dedicated to the work of health and healing.

Every day, we show that commitment by delivering the highest quality of care to the communities we serve.

We are leaders in health care and strive to provide patients across the region with convenient access to expert medical care, leading-edge technologies and world-class facilities.

In addition to strong clinical care, we also are committed to research, education and community growth.

We engage in medical research to not only discover innovative ways to provide care but also to find cures for common diseases.

We continuously seek new ways to achieve our vision of improving the human condition here in your community, across the region and around the world.

The entire team at Sanford Health recognizes the value of healthy families and communities.

We continue to gain momentum and expand our reach. Together, we can make a positive difference now and in the future.

