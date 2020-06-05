0 shares Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

Executive director, supply chain for Good Samaritan Society

JOB SUMMARY

Owns the development, maintenance and communication of supply chain’s strategic plan. Partners with leadership to ensure industry best practices are in place to provide maximum operational efficiencies and financial accuracy in the enterprise processes. Leads supply chain functional assignments and shared service activities. Makes significant contributions to supply expense management initiatives, to include the development of short-term improvements and long-range plans which achieve the greatest overall value in return for its supply expenditures, purchased services and capital equipment. Leads integration practices and strategies to achieve best-in-class operational performance by capitalizing on synergies. Intellectual contributor to the strategic direction of the department and to the organization. Works on complex supply chain matters where analysis of issues, data and process require advanced specialist knowledge and in-depth industry and technical knowledge.

Takes a leadership role with physicians and executive leadership on proactive supply chain management strategies. Develops and leads the system value opportunities along with other non-salary expense reduction programs and efforts. Drives consensus with physicians and clinicians for the purpose of product standardization and operational efficiencies.

Carries out the duties of the supply chain management office, in consultation of the other leaders in the office, along with indemnification to sign agreements.

Functions as a mentor and facilitator of professional development opportunities and works with all levels of the enterprise and external vendor community to promote effective procurement management services. Takes a leadership role in moving supply chain to an industry-best practice through the alignment of functional assignments. Implements controls and monitors regulatory compliance for federal grant requirements.

Manages the department within approved budgets and targets, and within the parameters of departmental service audits. Adheres to federal compliance regulations, antitrust and stark laws, the requirements of the Office of the Inspector General and all applicable Department of Transportation requirements.

Compiles statistics and data as needed and develops and monitors appropriate indicators for quality and continuous improvement.

Manages department operations, including human resources, budget and finance, short- and long-range planning, legal and regulatory compliance, and provides professional or technical and clinical expertise.

Maintains contacts with sources of supply or their representatives. Keeps informed of price trends, availability of supplies, new items and reliability of suppliers using group purchasing organizations and aggregation groups in the best interest of the enterprise.

About Sanford Health:

At Sanford Health, we are dedicated to the work of health and healing.

Every day, we show that commitment by delivering the highest quality of care to the communities we serve.

We are leaders in health care and strive to provide patients across the region with convenient access to expert medical care, leading-edge technologies and world-class facilities.

In addition to strong clinical care, we also are committed to research, education and community growth.

We engage in medical research to not only discover innovative ways to provide care but also to find cures for common diseases.

We continuously seek new ways to achieve our vision of improving the human condition here in your community, across the region and around the world.

The entire team at Sanford Health recognizes the value of healthy families and communities.

We continue to gain momentum and expand our reach. Together, we can make a positive difference now and in the future.

For a full job summary, qualifications and a link to apply, click here.