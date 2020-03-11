0 shares Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

Executive head housekeeper, assistant head of housekeeping

The new Glo Best Western at Dawley Farm Village is seeking the best of the best! Sioux Falls’ newest hotel opens March 31, and we want you on our team! Now hiring an experienced head and assistant head housekeeper to assist in leading our amazing team!

Position purpose

Clean and inspect guest rooms in accordance with established quality and performance standards to allow a sufficient quantity of vacant and clean rooms for sale. Clean and inspect occupied guest rooms to assure the highest level of guest satisfaction. Train incoming new hires in accordance with hotel policies and brand standards. Conduct regular meetings and training sessions for housekeeping department. Coordinate daily activities according to hotel needs and with all affected departments.

Schedule includes: weekdays, weekends and some holidays.

Begin at 8:30 a.m. and work until finished.

If you think you have what it takes to keep up in this challenging industry, apply today!