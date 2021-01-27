Experience Sioux Falls launches website to showcase Sioux Falls

0 shares Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

Jan. 27, 2021

This paid piece is sponsored by Experience Sioux Falls.

Travelers of all types now have a new, enhanced way to experience Sioux Falls online as they consider a trip here.

The newly launched experiencesiouxfalls.com takes the place of visitsiouxfalls.com and takes users through an explorative journey around the city.

“As the official destination marketing organization, or DMO, for Sioux Falls, we are thrilled to announce an all-new website,” said Teri Schmidt, executive director for Experience Sioux Falls. “Our website is a multiplier for every other marketing effort, both online and offline, and the first impression we have to make on attracting visitors and planning professionals to Sioux Falls.”

Experience Sioux Falls was formerly the Sioux Falls Convention & Visitors Bureau.

Visitors can select their travel style, using preferences such as indoor or outdoor, solo or family travel, affordable or luxury. The digital experience is further customized from there.

Additional enhancements include on-site search, favorites, dynamic content, paid advertising opportunities and an interactive reporting dashboard.

There also is information specific to those planning meetings or larger events.

“The website was built to be a part of a larger strategy that will complement the marketing campaigns we implement,” said Krista Orsack, director of marketing for Experience Sioux Falls. “It’s imperative that we stay up to date and continue evolving to consumer and industry expectations, especially as we recover from a tragic pandemic.”

The new website was created by Sioux Falls digital agency Click Rain.

While the design greatly impacts user engagement, the new site architecture through categorizing, tagging and relational-content components ensures a smooth experience.

New templates and custom blocks allow for flexibility to show content in a variety of ways and highlight imagery and video.

“We were proud to work with Experience Sioux Falls on creating another world-class website through enhanced design and many behind-the-scenes features to ensure site speed and performance were elevated above the average DMO (destination marketing organization) website,” said Chris Prendergast, partner and chief strategy officer for Click Rain.

“Our custom-built personalization plug-in will also serve unique website experiences to every visitor and directly increase conversions.”

Take a look at the website for yourself!