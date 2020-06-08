Exquisite estate on 2 acres in city offers his-and-hers luxury offices

27 shares Share

June 8, 2020

This paid Executive Home is sponsored by Kathy O. Allen of Re/Max Professionals Inc.

This spectacular brick two-story home at 18 E. Twin Oaks Road is nestled on more than 2 acres of pristine landscape and plantings in the heart of south-central Sioux Falls.

“Once you enter, it is as if you have arrived in a private world of secluded homes that most people don’t even realize are here,” listing agent Kathy Allen said. “No detail was left undone at this masterfully designed home.”

Offering more than 5,700 square feet of exquisite architecture, the five-bedroom, five-bath home seamlessly transitions through multiple levels.

“There are breathtaking views from every window,” Allen said. “If you crave serenity and privacy, this is a hidden jewel just waiting for you to arrive.”

A gourmet kitchen features endless granite counters, an enormous tiered center island and appliances the chef in your family will adore.

“It’s an absolutely gorgeous kitchen,” Allen said. “And the refurbished hardwood floors flow effortlessly into the living and dining spaces.”

The master suite with a fireplace offers a relaxing retreat.

The decadent baths have been remodeled by Dewitt Designs.

And you will love each having your own private executive office in your home.

“The entire home has an elegant, spacious feel,” Allen added. “It’s stately, and it’s stunning.”

Outdoors, you’ll discover multiple spaces for quiet gatherings or memorable celebrations.

“This property includes three lots,” Allen said. “The house sits on one lot, and there are two additional lots with building eligibilities.”

This Executive Home is listed at $1,375,000. Shown by appointment. Please contact Kathy O. Allen at 605-728-5105 or kathyoline@sio.midco.net.