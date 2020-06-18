Fabulous outdoor living awaits in Arbor’s Edge walk-out home

0 shares Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

June 18, 2020

This paid Executive Home is sponsored by Greta Bruggeman of Hegg Realtors.

Enjoy tranquil natural beauty, abundant wildlife and outdoor amenities galore in this magnificent two-story walkout in the sought-after Arbor’s Edge neighborhood.

“Set on more than half an acre overlooking the Big Sioux River with no backyard neighbors, you’ll look out on abundant wildlife, including deer, turkeys and soaring eagles,” said listing agent Greta Bruggeman of Hegg Realtors.

Located at 1308 S. Scarlet Oak Trail, this executive five-bedroom home includes a gorgeous kitchen, highlighted by an enormous center island and a hidden pantry.

“From there, it’s an open design leading to the dining area and living room, with walls of windows for breathtaking views,” Bruggeman said.

The main floor also features a spacious, convenient drop zone with plenty of storage.

Upstairs, a grand master bedroom offers outstanding views.

An en-suite bathroom includes a huge walk-in closet.

“And there’s an incredibly inviting space with a lofted area that leads to a covered patio,” Bruggeman said.

“It has such a unique lighthouse feel.”

The lower level is perfect for hosting family gatherings and friends, with a wet bar and gaming area.

“And then there’s the Arbor’s Edge neighborhood itself, which is truly like nothing else in Sioux Falls,” Bruggeman said.

“There’s never been a better time to move in and start enjoying your neighborhood’s private outdoor pool, basketball court, sand volleyball, batting cage, playground, tennis court/ice rink and so much more.”

A private residents’ clubhouse includes a lounge, fitness center, grilling area and putting greens.

“And don’t forget, you’re steps from Willow Run Golf Course with easy cart access from your home,” Bruggeman said. “Combine that with your inclusion in the No. 1 Brandon Valley School District and you can just have an unbelievable lifestyle for households of all ages.”

This Executive Home is listed for $989,900. It will host an open house from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, June 20. For information or a private showing, contact Greta Bruggeman at 605-838-8396.