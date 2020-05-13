Falls Overlook Cafe by Stensland reopens this week

0 shares Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

May 13, 2020

Falls Overlook Cafe by Stensland will open for the season Thursday with limited hours and days.

The cafe at Falls Park, which is operated by Stensland Family Farms, will gauge customer traffic before expanding the schedule, said Leah Moller, a family owner who manages retail operations and marketing for the dairy and creamery near Larchwood, Iowa.

“We’ll be serving ice cream, floats, treats, snacks, wraps, sandwiches, salads and soups to start,” she said. “We’re holding off on our paninis for now until we get a feel of the flow.”

Tables with seating for a maximum of four diners will be spaced out inside the historic quartzite building on the east bank of the Big Sioux River.

The cafe will open at 11 a.m. Thursday through Sunday. It will close at 6 p.m. Thursday and Sunday, and at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Stensland also operates a concession stand for the city-owned Midco Aquatic Center, which has been closed since March and doesn’t appear to be reopening soon, Moller said.

The farm’s two retail stores in Sioux Falls have remained open throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, and Moller said they have been busy because, in addition to ice cream, they sell essentials such as milk, butter and eggs.

The seating areas in the retail stores recently reopened for customers who want to eat their ice cream treats there.

“We seeing more of an in-store pace, which is really nice,” she said. Curbside pickup and delivery remain as options.

Stensland’s third retail site will open in the coming weeks. The new location will be a shared location with Flyboy Donuts in a retail center at 41st Street and Sertoma Avenue.

“We’re anticipating either the last weekend in May or the first weekend in June,” Moller said. “We’re waiting for equipment to come, and everything’s a little slower than it should be.”

Flyboy will open later in the summer.