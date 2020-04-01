Falls Park Farmers Market starts online ordering

0 shares Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

April 1, 2020

The Falls Park Farmers Market is getting an early start this year with online ordering and drive-thru pickup.

Ordering opened this week for pickup Saturday morning at the market’s location at Falls Park North. Shoppers will create a free account to place orders, and they’ll pay online.

“We’ve had it in the back of our mind” for quite some time, said Nate Van Zweden, a board member for the nonprofit that organizes the seasonal market. “With COVID-19, that was the last push to get this up and running.”

The first two weeks will be a trial run for the system with limited offerings, Van Zweden said. After that, the website will be opened to all Falls Park Farmers Market vendors who want to participate.

This week’s offerings include produce and products from Alissa’s Flower Farm, Cherrybean Coffee, Hebda Produce, Orange Creek Farms and The Cornucopia.

Each week, vendors will have until noon Monday to load their offerings into the system. The website will be available for orders from then until 5 p.m. Wednesday.

“That will give the producers the opportunity to pick produce Thursday and Friday for their deliveries on Saturday,” Van Zweden said. Organizers will sort the orders by customer that morning.

The pickup time will be from 10 a.m. to noon. Customers will drive into a line in the parking lot and to pick up their order.

Organizers would like to find a delivery service to add that as an option for shoppers, Van Zweden said.

With the uncertainty of how the COVID-19 pandemic will affect the opening of the outdoor farmers market, the option for online ordering is ideal. The official Falls Park Farmers Market season runs from the first Saturday in May to the last Saturday in October.

“And if online ordering is going really well, you’ll see the website going past October,” Van Zweden said.