June 2, 2020

The Falls Park Visitors Information Center is back open following a temporary pandemic-related closure.

Social distancing and sanitation measures have been put in place for guests in the building.

Hours will be noon to 7 p.m. daily until further notice.

The Falls Park Visitor Information Center is home to the largest selection of Sioux Falls merchandise, including apparel, postcards and glassware.