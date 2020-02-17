Famous Dave’s to buy bankrupt Granite City

0 shares Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

Feb. 17, 2020

The parent company of Famous Dave’s plans to buy and continue operating Granite City Food and Brewery under its own brand.

Granite City, which has 25 restaurants including one in Sioux Falls, filed for bankruptcy in December.

Twin Cities-based BBQ Holdings Inc. has entered into an asset purchase agreement to take over Granite City, which is also based in the Twin Cities. The deal will require approval from a bankruptcy judge, and a hearing is set for Friday.

“As an award-winning concept, Granite City is a fantastic addition to the BBQ Holdings family, and we look forward to the synergies we can create between multiple brands,” Jeff Crivello, CEO of BBQ Holdings, said in a news release.

In addition to Famous Dave’s, BBQ Holdings owns Clark Crew BBQ and Real Famous BBQ, which have one location each. The majority of the 124 Famous Dave’s sites are operated by franchisees, including the Famous Dave’s in Sioux Falls.