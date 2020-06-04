Fantastic executive ranch home sits on south Sioux Falls cul-de-sac

0 shares Share

June 4, 2020

This paid Executive Home is sponsored by Ryan Breitling, Hegg Realtors.

You’ll find a spectacular home filled with extras in this fabulous south Sioux Falls ranch house.

Located on a quiet cul-de-sac at 307 W. Laquinta Circle, this six-bedroom, four-bath home offers nearly 5,300 square feet.

“It’s a spacious, quality-built home that really is a fit for all households and interests,” said listing agent Ryan Breitling of Hegg Realtors.

The standout kitchen offers ample cabinet space, massive granite counters, a gas cooktop and a walk-in pantry.

“There’s so much to like about this kitchen – from the huge island to the bonus desk and definitely the outstanding finishes,” Breitling said.

An elegant formal dining room is set off by 12-foot ceilings.

A welcoming walkout living room features a stone fireplace.

And a gigantic master suite features a beautifully tiled shower surround and double vanity, along with a walk-in closet that includes a washer and dryer.

“That’s in addition to the main-floor laundry and just one more example of all the extras you’ll enjoy in this home,” Breitling said. “You’ll also find Andersen windows and surround sound throughout. There are so many quality touches here.”

There are two additional large bedrooms on the main level.

The expansive lower level includes in-floor heat throughout. A huge family room and arched wet bar area with extensive granite will become a favorite place to relax.

A fitness room with a full wall of mirrors and a separate craft room with lots of storage are ready to support your hobbies.

“And wait until you see the hidden bookcase,” Breitling said. “It becomes an access door to a bonus theater room and storage space.”

You’ll enjoy the picturesque south Sioux Falls landscape from your three-season porch and more than 700 square feet of cedar decking.

“A portion includes a pergola and paver patio for plenty of options to gather as a family or entertain,” Breitling said.

A heated garage completes the home – with epoxy flooring, hot and cold water and tons of storage.

“There’s really nothing lacking in this home,” Breitling said. “It’s incredibly well designed, well maintained and part of a terrific neighborhood.”

This Executive Home is listed for $799,900. For information, contact Ryan Breitling at 605-929-2036 or ryanb@hegg.com.