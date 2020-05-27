Fareway starts construction; more development planned at 41st & Ellis

0 shares Share

May 27, 2020

Fareway is under construction on the far west side of Sioux Falls, anchoring a new 25-acre development.

The grocer is building on the northeast corner of 41st Street and Ellis Road.

Fareway bought the land last fall as it closed the store at 1431 W. 41st St.

The company spent the winter designing the store and working through city approvals, developers said.

“We’re happy to see the progress Fareway has made,” said Joel Ingle of Harr-Lemme Commercial Real Estate. “So much work goes on behind the scenes before a shovel ever hits the ground. Fareway has stayed committed to this project since it began last year.”

Ingle and Ryan Tysdal of Van Buskirk Cos. have the rest of the land known as Westown Marketplace for sale.

“Interest in the Westown development has been good,” Tysdal said. “In the coming months, 41st and Ellis will really start to come to life as the first few buildings go vertical.”

To the east of Fareway, Dollar Tree has plans to break ground this summer on a 10,000-square-foot store.

“Dollar Tree is one of few retailers that truly offers everything for one dollar,” said Tysdal, who represents Dollar Tree in South Dakota. “Their price point and product mix make them a great co-tenant with a grocer like Fareway.”

Both retailers plan to open in early 2021, he said.

In addition, two other development projects are in the works at Westown Marketplace.

A new multitenant retail strip center is planned on the northeast corner of 41st and Ellis, in front of Fareway.

“The center was designed to accommodate a fast-food drive-thru end cap, a bank drive-thru end cap plus a space with a patio ideal for a neighborhood bar and grill,” said Tysdal, who has the space listed for lease.

Also, a new office project is in the works. A four-building concept is being developed on the east end of Westown Marketplace at 41st and Purdue Avenue.

But the buildings will not resemble typical office-style buildings, Tysdal said.

“Our concept with this office project was to provide something more like a contemporary office strip center, providing space ideal for neighborhood service-type tenants,” he said. “We envision a tenant mix that will likely include a salon, fitness, financial planning, insurance, real estate, pet grooming, dentist and similar users. This area is very underserved by these types of small businesses.”

The project also could include a child care center, Tysdal added.

With all that’s underway, there’s room for more. Ingle said he expects future additions to Westown Marketplace to include fast food, automotive and a neighborhood convenience store.

“We have about 13 acres left for sale,” he said. “This area has seen a lot of growth over the last several years, and we look forward to commercial development finally catching up.”