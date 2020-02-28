February #ScenesFromTheRoute

0 shares Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

Feb. 28, 2020

This paid piece is sponsored by Novak Sanitary Service.

Working with Novak Sanitary Service, we trained their crews to use their camera phones to share what they encounter as they collect trash and recycling. Here’s what they spotted in February.

Ice road trucks … yes, that’s what it felt like.

Sometimes, the landfill can feel like another planet.

But there still are beautiful backdrops.

Wind chill: Minus 34. And still smiling.

And then the very next day the wind blew like crazy, sending these trash cans down the road!

The things you see in a dumpster.

It has been an unusual winter. Embrace it like these residents.

Follow along throughout the month on Instagram at @NovakSiouxFalls!