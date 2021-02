0 shares Share

Feb. 26, 2021

This paid piece is sponsored by Novak Sanitary Service.

Working with Novak Sanitary Service, we trained their crews to use their camera phones to share what they encounter as they collect trash and recycling. Here’s what they spotted in February.

Single-digit mornings can still be pretty.

Soaking up some sun in the shop yard.

Selfie from the route.

It’s February: It can be a little gray out there, but at least it’s not too white.

They threw out everything and the kitchen sink.

Good find — and message — while the truck was stopped.

