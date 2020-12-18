Fernson Downtown adds igloos to patio

0 shares Share

Dec. 18, 2020

Hoping to give beer drinkers an alternative to sitting in a crowded bar in the midst of the pandemic, Fernson Downtown has added two “igloos” to its taproom patio.

“Many folks in Sioux Falls have committed to both keeping their community healthy and supporting local businesses — sometimes those goals are at odds with each other,” said Mitch Torbert, Fernson Brewing Co.’s graphic designer. “We’re hoping these igloos can be a fun way to do both of those things.”

Couples or groups of up to eight people can book the clear geodesic igloos in 90-minute slots for $50 with the first round of drinks included, Torbert said.

“It’s going to be great for a date night,” he said. Lights strung over the patio give a magical glow to the setting at 12th Street and Phillips Avenue.

Larger groups should be limited to people from the same home or “circle,” Torbert said.

“Each slot will book on the hour, so there’s a half-hour for us to sanitize and to vent the air. We’ll open up the door and get fresh air in there.”

They can be booked at Fernson.com/igloo.

The igloos will have a small space heater, tables and padded chairs “so we’re not sitting you on cold metal,” he joked. “We think it’s going to stay warm, but you’re encouraged to bring a blanket and snuggle up in there.”

They’re set up with Bluetooth speakers, so customers can “set up your own ambiance,” playing the music they like, Torbert said.

Fernson ordered the igloos a couple of months ago, but they were backordered as restaurants and bars across the country have been scrambling for alternatives to indoor seating. Earlier this month, Granite City Food & Brewery added four pods typically used for ice fishing to its patio, and JJ’s Wine, Spirits & Cigars installed windbreaks and heaters on its patio.

“We’ve got two to start with, and if things are going well and people like it, we have room for more,” Torbert said.

Customers will check in at the bar, get their free drinks and order food if they like, Torbert said. “We’ll come out and check on the group after that.”

There will be a few days to book the igloos before Christmas, and then “we’re giving our team a break over Christmas,” he said. “We’re closing early on Christmas Eve, and we’ll be closed Friday, Saturday and Sunday. We’re always closed on Monday, and we’ll reopen on Tuesday.”

Winter hours will go into effect then: 3 to 9 p.m. Sunday and Tuesday through Thursday, 3 to 10 p.m. Friday and noon to 10 p.m. Saturday.