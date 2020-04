0 shares Share

April 29, 2020

A “small amount” of Fernson Brewing Co.’s Twin Bing-inspired beer will be hitting area retail shelves in the coming days.

The initial release earlier this month of the collaboration with the Palmer Candy Co. sold out on Fernson’s website within hours and disappeared quickly from retailers.

When the Sioux Falls-based brewer originally brewed the stout beer, the intention was to sell some of it on tap, but “the world changed before that could happen.” The remaining amount was canned but couldn’t be sold until more labels arrived.

If you miss out on the “small amount” that will be distributed today through Friday in “twin packs,” a “large amount” will be available at the end of May. After that, Twin Bing Stout won’t back until late this year or early next year, Fernson said.

