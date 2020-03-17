Find Dawley Farm Village business updates here

0 shares Share

March 17, 2020

This paid piece is sponsored by Dawley Farm Village.

The businesses at Dawley Farm Village will be updating this page throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, although guests are encouraged to call first before visiting to ensure timely information for now.

These are the most recent developments:

Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works has closed all U.S. stores indefinitely.

“While our associates are home with their loved ones at this critical time, we’ll support them with pay, as well as look at other ways we might ease their concerns and share our appreciation for all they’ve done,” the company said in a statement.

“This closure will also allow us to prioritize inventory to our online channel, so you can safely shop from homes. We’re working around-the-clock to deliver products to our distribution center to ensure we can fulfill your needs.”

Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty is closing all stores nationwide from 6 p.m. March 19 until at least March 31. The store is offering free shipping on orders of $15 or more.

“We understand the impact this will have on our guests, and we want you to know how much we appreciate your flexibility and understanding,” CEO Mary Dillon said in a statement. “We also understand the impact this will have on our associates, who are at the heart of our company. To care for them during this unprecedented time, we will continue to pay our store and salon associates, as well as provide benefits for those who are currently enrolled.”

Kohl’s

The department store has reduced its hours to 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

“We are confident that we are taking appropriate steps to keep our stores safe for our customers and associates,” CEO Michelle Gass said in a statement, outlining sanitization efforts and staffing policies.

Burlington

The department store has reduced its hours to 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

“In addition to reinforcing good hygiene practices recommended by the CDC, we have also revised our cleaning procedures and have ensured the use of disinfectant products focused on high-touch areas throughout the store,” CEO Michael O’Sullivan said in a statement.

Mainstream Boutique

The women’s clothing boutique has changed its hours to noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. “I really want our store to be an escape for ladies, but it is not socially responsible of me to promote this in light of the circumstances that are changing at a rapid rate. Besides our customers, it is important for me to limit exposure to our employees too.”

Dollar Tree

The national chain has suspended online ordering in an effort to keep its stores as fully stocked as possible.

Buffalo Wild Wings

The restaurant has changed its policy through March to allow BOGO Wing Tuesdays and Boneless Thursdays to be ordered for takeout.

Coffea Roasterie

The coffee shop is encouraging social distancing by offering a 10 percent discount on 12-ounce bags of coffee and its new instant coffee packs.

“We’re also doing something special and offering 2-pound bags of coffee at a volume discount, plus 10 percent off. Use discount code “Social Distancing 2020” at online checkout. We’re also offering 10 percent off all retail and merchandise in-store, so if you’ve been waiting to buy a new grinder, pour-over, mug or anything for your home coffee setup, now would be a great time! Don’t forget about gift cards — they’re a great way to help out right now.”

The Barbershop

In addition to sanitizing efforts, The Barbershop has removed peanuts, coffee and magazines from its waiting room.