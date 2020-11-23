First look: State Theatre ready to reopen

0 shares Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

Nov. 23, 2020

The first film is set, tickets are going on sale, and you’re about to get a first look at the incredible restoration of the downtown State Theatre.

“We had extremely high expectations. We knew we weren’t going to cut corners. We were going to do it right,” said John Swedeen, board chair for the nonprofit State Theatre Co.

Photos by Jay Pickthorn

The historic theater at 316 S. Philips Ave. dates back to 1926 and has been closed for nearly 30 years. But that will change at 7 p.m. Dec. 11, when the holiday classic “White Christmas” will kick off its next generation of life.

“I think the community is going to really see a part of its history that it’s never been able to see before with the restoration of the State Theatre,” executive director Allison Weiland said. “It’s so, so much more than just a building. It tells a story. And it was such a valuable and vibrant part of the community for so long. I’m really excited to return to that.”

The theater’s lobby will be open from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 27, and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 28, so visitors can view the historic renovation in the lobby, purchase State Theatre memberships and snack on concessions. Santa will visit from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, greeting visitors from a safe distance within the box office window.

Memberships starts at $65 for an individual and are tiered, with benefits including discounts on some tickets, concessions and merchandise, as well as invitations to members-only screenings and occasional free films.

“We want people to come to a place that’s friendly, where they feel comfortable and it’s an enjoyable experience,” general manager Steven Dahlmeier said.

“We had a good team that worked together and was very patient with us as we tried to make sure the final product was something we’re fully proud of and excited to show off that does the building’s history justice and shows off what it was like as close as it can get to when it opened in 1926 – apart from the seats.”

The seats are a draw of their own – recliners that Weiland described as “more comfortable than your couch.”

They also served an unexpected bonus purchase: They’re big enough to provide a little enhanced social distancing.

When guests purchase tickets, a “bubble” will be created in the reservation system to leave seats open next to, in front of and behind each party. Guests will be required to wear masks unless they are eating or drinking.

Estimated capacity initially will be around 75, though there’s enough seating for twice that.

“We have to get people feeling safe,” Weiland said. “We have all these fancy tools to disinfect chairs and have sanitation wipes handy everywhere.”

Tickets will be available online starting Dec. 4.

“White Christmas,” starring Bing Crosby, Danny Kaye, Rosemary Clooney and Vera Ellen, will have additional showings Dec. 12 and 13 after the inaugural one Dec. 11.

After that, films are planned every weekend, Thursday through Sunday. “It’s a Wonderful Life,” starring James Stewart and Donna Reed, is scheduled to be featured the following weekend. The two films are a part of the State Theatre’s Holiday Series sponsored by First Premier Bank.

The team is in negotiations for other films and hoping to add more holiday classics, an art house film and a Christmas horror movie.

“Everyone will enter through the main theater and get comfortable,” Dahlmeier said. “Curtains will be closed, we’ll have music playing, and once the showtime starts, we’ll open the curtain and start the show.”

Concessions will include popcorn, boxed and bulk candy, nachos, pop, beer and wine.

“We’ve done a ton of research, and that’s what people want in movie theaters,” Dahlmeier said. “So we want to stick with that and can always look at bringing in some specialty items from local vendors for a week at a time.”

After the holiday season, the theater plans to be open with Thursday through Sunday showtimes, including matinees.

“We’re going to try some different things to see what people like,” Dahlmeier said. “We’re looking at some cult classics we can try to book, maybe some Charlie Chaplin films, we’re going to try some different things and have a diverse offering that families can come to on a Saturday morning, college kids and a wide variety of age groups. And we want to be mindful of the other films being shown in town.”

Regular ticket price is around $12, and matinees will be about $10.

The space will be available to rent Monday through Wednesday for businesses, organizations or other events.

The rent is “very affordable, and there are theaters all over the country doing that as an ad hoc revenue source, but it’s part of our regular plan,” Swedeen said.

Swedeen joined the effort in 2016 as he retired as CEO from StarMark Cabinetry.

“We agreed upon a vision, and it was that we are going to return a cinema house to the city of Sioux Falls in its original grandeur,” he said.

The effort got a big lift in 2019 from a $3.5 million donation from Denny Sanford combined with a $1.5 million contribution from the city of Sioux Falls.

“To do a public-private enterprise was always a dream of mine,” Swedeen said. “Paul TenHaken and his team got it, and we made it happen.”

Journey Group was the construction manager at risk on the project and worked closely with Wisconsin-based Conrad Schmitt Studios to restore the space and re-create stencil work and molds – carving, sculpting and painting by hand on-site.

“It’s painstaking to try and re-create and go back to what the original architects and designers had in mind,” Dahlmeier said. “We had a good team that worked together and was very patient with us.”

Fundraising continues so that the second and third levels of the building, including the balcony, also can be restored. It will take about $2.5 million in contributions to finish the job.

“We know first impressions are everything,” Swedeen said. “That’s the next big thing is to ‘wow’ people and reveal our promise that we’re going to show them the best cinema experience in the region.”