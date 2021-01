0 shares Share

Jan. 4, 2021

First Premier Bank and Premier Bankcard on Wednesday will make a “historic announcement that will transform higher education in South Dakota.”

The organizations, along with Gov. Kristi Noem, will provide details at 1 p.m. Wednesday at an event at Southeast Technical College.

The announcement also will include information on the next chapter of the Build Dakota scholarship program. Premier and its leadership have been strong backers of that program since it launched in 2015 with a $25 million donation from Denny Sanford and $25 million from the state of South Dakota.

Many other businesses subsequently helped sponsor the program, which has provided full-ride scholarships to 1,900 graduates in in-demand industries, allowing them to attend technical college in return for working for three years in their fields in South Dakota.