First Sioux Falls Chipotle opens to excited crowd

Dec. 7, 2020

Eager fans formed a line as Chipotle Mexican Grill finally arrived in Sioux Falls today.

One of the city’s most-requested restaurant chains, Chipotle opened at Empire Place, a new development along West 41st Street in front of The Empire Mall.

The first customers began building their own burritos about 10:30 a.m. following a private ribbon-cutting ceremony and an appearance from Mayor Paul TenHaken.

The restaurant is open for takeout and digital order pickup only.

Patrons can swing through the drive-thru or order their food inside. By downloading the Chipotle app and ordering digitally, guests will receive 250 bonus points on their first mobile pickup order.

Jaimie Lester was one of the first customers. A fan of eating at Chipotle in other towns, she said she is excited to have one closer to home.

“I travel for work, and wherever I go, Chipotle is always at the top of the list of restaurants I look for,” Lester said.

Another eager customer said she was surprised Sioux Falls didn’t have a Chipotle until now.

“I’ve been here for 20 years, and I was shocked we didn’t have a Chipotle sooner,” Morgan Gosch said. “There’s one where I go to school, and it’s a smaller town than Sioux Falls. It’s awesome that we have one now.”

The new Chipotle location is currently hiring workers and is open from 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day.

Chipotle is the first of many openings ahead at Empire Place. Other tenants include Chase Bank, Crumbl Cookies, The Good Feet Store and Verizon Wireless. Another much-requested national restaurant, Chick-fil-A, is expected to start construction in the spring and open in 2021.