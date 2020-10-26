Five-bedroom east-side ranch walkout sits on ultra-private lot

0 shares Share

Oct. 26, 2020

This Executive Home is presented by The Amy Stockberger Team.

Your peaceful escape awaits with this beautiful ranch walkout that sits on an acre of privacy in a coveted east-side development.

Located at 6501 E. Quartzite Drive, this five-bedroom, three-bath home has a perfectly designed floor plan for households of all sizes.

“It’s in such a gorgeous setting, completely private and peaceful but close to everything on the growing east side,” listing agent Amy Stockberger said. “Plus, you’re in the exceptional Brandon Valley School District with a home that will totally fit any household’s lifestyle and needs.”

The elegant, open main level includes a sparkling kitchen with tons of custom cabinets, granite counters, new appliances and gorgeous wood floors.

“Those extend to a spacious informal dining area that flows to a serene four-season room, so it makes for very easy, comfortable living,” Stockberger said.

A lovely formal dining room offers fabulous views of the private backyard.

And an inviting living room fills with sun through a large picture window.

“That space has fantastic views as well,” Stockberger added.

A sophisticated, modernized master suite is a spa-like experience with its dual vanity, jetted tub and tile walk-in shower, plus a large walk-in closet.

“And there are two additional sizable bedrooms on the main floor, which so many households love,” Stockberger said. “You’ve also got another full bath plus your laundry all on one level.”

The sprawling, walkout lower level hosts an enormous family room with a separate game area.

“And then there are two more large bedrooms, including one with French doors that would make a perfect home office,” Stockberger said. “Along with one more bath and tons of storage, it’s a very well-designed space.”

An oversized, heated three-stall garage offers plenty of extra space too.

“The property itself is immaculate,” Stockberger said.

“It’s an acre of land, with a private tree-lined yard that even includes a shed and play set. It would be so easy to move right in and begin to make it all your own.”

This Executive Home is listed for $489,900. To learn more, contact Amy Stockberger at amy@amystockberger.com or 605-731-9597.