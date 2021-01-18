Five-bedroom ranch home with tons of extras awaits in Brandon

0 shares Share

Jan. 18, 2021

This Executive Home is presented by Amy Stockberger Real Estate.

Move into the sought-after Brandon Valley School District with this immaculate five-bedroom ranch home.

Located at 1904 W. River Bend St., this home has all the upgrades today’s buyer is seeking, listing agent Mackenzie Hanssen said.

“It checks all the boxes – from three bedrooms on the main floor to 9-foot ceilings throughout, plus tons of extras you won’t be expecting,” she said.

An entertainer’s dream, the home offers an open, spacious layout, two fireplaces and great architectural detail.

“It’s a very comfortable, well-designed home for households of all sizes,” Hanssen said.

“It’s an ideal opportunity to move into the community of Brandon, which is seeing huge demand from new residents and offers such a great lifestyle.”

The eat-in kitchen features a huge granite island and flows to a living room that’s surrounded by natural light.

A covered deck offers the perfect spot for outdoor dining.

And the master suite has it all, from a huge walk-in closet to a jacuzzi tub and separate shower.

“This is a very generously sized master suite packed with amenities,” Hanssen said. “You’ll have plenty of room to unwind here.”

The lower level boasts a fabulous family room with built-in speakers, in-floor heat and a separate game area with a wet bar.

Walk out to a picturesque backyard with plenty of room for fun and a patio that offers bonus outdoor living space.

“A fifth bedroom with French doors would be perfect for a home office,” Hanssen said. “If you find yourself working from home at any time, it’s the perfect setup.”

Bonus upgrades include a professionally wired security system and heated garage with hot and cold water.

“It’s got plenty of space to add a workshop or man cave,” Hanssen added.

“I guarantee you, at least one member of the household – and probably more – will absolutely love this garage. Plus, it’s never been faster to get right from Brandon to Sioux Falls. You’ll enjoy the benefits of a smaller community with incredibly easy access to the larger one.”

This Executive Home is listed for $495,000. To learn more, contact Mackenzie Hanssen at mackenzie@amystockberger.com or 605-988-7520.