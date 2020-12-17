Five can’t-miss Sioux Falls holiday season activities

0 shares Share

Dec. 17, 2020

This paid piece is sponsored by Experience Sioux Falls.

The holidays mean chilly nights, seasonal sights and spending time with loved ones. If you’re looking for fun things to do to get out of the house, we have some ideas to make this holiday season special.

1. Winter Wonderland at Falls Park

A favorite holiday tradition for both locals and guests, Winter Wonderland at Falls Park is a sight you cannot miss.

Hundreds of thousands of lights are strung everywhere you look and synced with holiday music. Pile in the car, bring some hot chocolate, and prepare for a truly dazzling experience. Catch it until Jan. 10.

2. Downtown Sioux Falls

The holidays are a special time in DTSF. You will find the streets decked with lights, decor and safe events all season long. Each business and organization celebrates differently, but it all contributes to a truly wonderful holiday experience.

From South Dakota Symphony Orchestra performances to holiday festivals at the Washington Pavilion, you will find that everything is centered around the holidays.

3. Festive drinks

Carpenter Bar is once again doing the 24 Days of Cocktails Countdown, featuring a specialty holiday-themed cocktail each day in December leading up to Christmas.

Sip on something new such as a Spiced Pear Martini or a Cranberry Old-Fashioned, or enjoy a classic like a Hot Toddy. Follow along on the Cocktail Countdown on Carpenter Bar’s Instagram page and stop by 221 S. Phillips Ave. to toast 2021.

4. Holiday lights & lanes

It wouldn’t be the holidays without light displays, and Falls Park is only the beginning!

Sioux Falls has more than 30 holiday light and lane displays for your entertainment! With themes like Penguin Lane, Star of the East and Candy Cane Lane, these tours will delight everyone in your group.

5. Sioux Falls Santa

There are many places around Sioux Falls where you have the opportunity for a Santa sighting with your family. See where he will be throughout Sioux Falls this holiday season.

(Make sure you wear your mask around Santa!)

